Connecticut Senators Denounce White House Appointment

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. Senators say they’re deeply troubled by President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to appoint conservative media executive Stephen Bannon as his senior counselor.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Monday criticized Bannon’s association with the conservative website Breitbart, saying the site deals in “anti-Semitic, racist, xenophobic, misogynic comments,” and Bannon “really should have no place” in the new Republican administration.
Blumenthal says he hopes Trump will reconsider and reverse his decision.
Trump, who also announced Republican Party Chairman Reince Priebus as his White House chief of staff, has called them “highly qualified leaders who worked well together on our campaign.”
Sen. Chris Murphy says Bannon’s appointment “runs directly contrary” to Trump’s recent message that there is no place for acts of bias or hatred in his new administration.
One Comment
I really don’t care what the Democratic Senators from Connecticut think about Trump’s appointments. The Democrats seem to think they have a say in everything Trump does. Just to remind everyone, the GOP won the the election. The Democrats lost it. Trump is the president-elect; it is his duty (not the DEMS) to choose his staff and administrative people. I hope he removes every single Muslim Brotherhood people who have been in the Federal Government immediately. However, when Obama and Hillary Clinton appointed them–did you hear the Republicans denouncing them–NO! Get over it people–the election is over–there is no do-over. 🙂
Oh, Sandy, Sandy, Sandy. Do yo not see he his already breaking his promises to YOU, an ardent supporter? Remember “drain the swamp”? “Get rid of lobbyists and special interest groups.” Those were his campaign promises.