Sears, Sears Auto Center At Corbin’s Corner To Close

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The Sears and Sears Auto Center at Corbin’s Corner in West Hartford are closing.

Sears Holdings says the outlets will close in January.

The store was recently sold to Seritage Growth Partners and is leased by Sears holding. Under the agreement, Seritage contractually has the right to recapture the space occupied by the store and Sears Auto Center locations, the company said in a statement. “Seritage informed us that they will be exercising that right,” said Sears Holdings spokesman Howard Riefs.

The company has not said how many employees will lose their jobs. Affected employees will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores, said Riefs.

A liquidation sale will begin November 11.