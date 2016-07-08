Police: Man Pointed Gun At Off-Duty Cop In Road-Rage Incident

BRANFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Branford police have arrested a local man on charges that he pointed a semi-automatic handgun at an off-duty New Haven police officer in a road-rage incident.

Anthony Vigliotti, 29, drove up next to the officer at the intersection of East Main Street and Windmill Hill Road around 9 p.m. Thursday, pointed the gun at the officer and drove off, said police. Previously, Vigliotti was tailgating and sounding his horn at the officer— apparently because the officer was driving too slowly for his liking, said police.

Police later arrested Vigliotti at his Burban Drive home, charging him with following too closely, intent to harass, second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace. He is free on a written promise to appear in New Haven Superior Court on July 19.

Police say Vigliotti did have a valid permit for the pistol. Officers seized both the gun and the permit.