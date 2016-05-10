The World Of Higher Education

May 10, 2016 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Higher Education, Ray Dunaway

Today, a journey into the world of “higher education”

To begin, the assumption is that a college campus should be a place for free and open inquiry into any and all subjects.

Well, not quite.

But that’s not to say that much scholarly work isn’t being performed.

Race, gender, deconstruction of prevailing wisdom?

Check.

Check.

Check.

Speaking of race, you might find this story on last Fall’s demonstrations on the University of Missouri campus. One of the leaders was a fella named Jonathan Butler, who was, and is, down for the struggle.

And as you may notice, Jonathan is the son of a hard-working cotton-pickin’ field hand, who labors of the fields of the Union Pacific railroad…

For 8.4 million dollars in 2014.

Lovely guy.

And completely unrelated to the above is this piece from Austin, Texas where  brave progressives serving on the city council struck a blow for the “little guy” by banning Uber.

A victory for the “little guys”- at least those who own cab companies.

