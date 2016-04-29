Man Arrested Trying To Stop Life Star

Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | JOIN US THURSDAY | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Filed Under: arrest, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, Life Star, New London

(NEW LONDON,Conn./CBS Connecticut)    –     A man who police say  interfered with   the Life Star  Helicopter’s attempt to   take off from  the heliport at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital was arrested Friday afternoon.

Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Security   told  police   38 year old Jonathan Brand of  Norwich was  warned numerous times to leave  the cordoned-off  area  of the heliport.According to police Brand  continuously refused to leave  and  continued to delay the pilot’s takeoff  attempt with a patient being transferred  to another facility.Brand   eventually did  leave the heliport area   but then stood  in the middle of the hospital parking lot   and blocked traffic leaving  the  hospital.

Brand was taken into custody  and  was charged with Interfering   with a Heliport Landing Field,Reckless Endangerment,Trespass in the First Degree and  Breach of Peace.

Brand is being held in lieu  of $`150,000 cash/surety bond .

  1. Jonathan Brand says:
    August 29, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Did this story really happen? All three sites I’ve checked say this was a hoax by police, also on YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ThQBtR3CeQ did you guys check the facts on this? The report here says there’s witness reports. Is that the truth?

