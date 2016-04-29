Man Arrested Trying To Stop Life Star

(NEW LONDON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man who police say interfered with the Life Star Helicopter’s attempt to take off from the heliport at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital was arrested Friday afternoon.

Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Security told police 38 year old Jonathan Brand of Norwich was warned numerous times to leave the cordoned-off area of the heliport.According to police Brand continuously refused to leave and continued to delay the pilot’s takeoff attempt with a patient being transferred to another facility.Brand eventually did leave the heliport area but then stood in the middle of the hospital parking lot and blocked traffic leaving the hospital.

Brand was taken into custody and was charged with Interfering with a Heliport Landing Field,Reckless Endangerment,Trespass in the First Degree and Breach of Peace.

Brand is being held in lieu of $`150,000 cash/surety bond .