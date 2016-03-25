One of the regular guests on the morning show is McClatchy national correspondent David Lightman, who in the last century (no really!) covered Washington for the Courant. Yesterday, David tipped us off about today’s column about why D.C. seems detached from the rest of the country. Meet “The Establishment.”

By the way, David and I really are tired of the term ‘Establishment”(which comes up about 20 times a day on Rush Limbaugh), but after thumbing through a Thesaurus, it’s actually hard to come up with something else.

See if you can find something.

See what I mean?

In reply, the staff of the Washingtonian comes to the defense of the Nation’s Capital, and its political insiders.

I hope the piece is intended to be funny (in a D.C. sort of way). If not the contributors simply proved the point of David’s article.

But it’s not just those flourishing within the Beltway that seem to be immune to the real world.

Did somebody mention “reality”?” In the wake of the Brussels terror attack, the President is sending his A team to the rescue.

If you remember in the aftermath of murders of 17 in Paris, the Secretary of State took James Taylor along in a show of solidarity, which was to assure the French that they had a friend, and perhaps to somehow mellow out the members of ISIS.

Soft rock has that effect.

But it would seem that James Taylor won’t be enough. It’s time for the heavy weaponry.

As today is Good Friday, let’s wrap for now. I’ll leave you to contemplate more important things.