Some Will Miss President Obama.

In My Cousin Vinny, Judge Chamberlain Haller inquires of Vinny: “Are you on drugs?”

Vinny wasn’t, but this guy has to be.

Somebody’s been spending way too much time on the Upper East Side or holding court from his favorite table at The Palm.

Brooks was most famously noted in 2008 for his endorsement of the soon to be President’s impeccably creased pants leg.

Not unlike my great-aunt’s poodle.

I love this part especially:

“Obama radiates an ethos of integrity, humanity, good manners and elegance that I’m beginning to miss, and that I suspect we will all miss a bit, regardless of who replaces him.”

Integrity?

You mean- “if you like your health plan you can keep your health plan”? And then this: “The average family will save 2500 dollars a year on their insurance premiums”

Sure they will.

Humanity? Yeah, I guess

How about good manners? “I won”!

Elegance? It must be admitted that the current first family does throw great parties, and quite often.

This election is about inside-vs-outside, and it’s pretty clear where Brooks is.