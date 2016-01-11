Cromwell Man Faces Sentencing For Threatening Judge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man faces sentencing for threatening a state judge who oversaw his divorce.
Edward “Ted” Taupier of Cromwell was convicted by another judge in October of threatening, disorderly conduct and breach of peace. He is to be sentenced Tuesday in Middletown Superior Court.
Prosecutors say Taupier sent an email to six acquaintances in 2014 that included threatening comments against Family Court Judge Elizabeth Bozzuto, who didn’t receive the email. The emails described Bozzuto’s home, its proximity to a cemetery and how certain rifles can be fired from that distance.
Taupier’s lawyer argued the comments were made in frustration and Taupier never intended to harm the judge.
Authorities seized 15 firearms and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition from Taupier’s home.
Taupier’s convictions carry one to six years in prison.
