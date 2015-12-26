Willimantic Officers Treated After Encounter With ‘Combative’ Suspect

WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic police say a city man assaulted an officer and then became combative with other officers at police headquarters Friday night.

They say 49-year-old Edgardo Santos assulted a female officer at around 10 p.m. in a driveway on Ives Street. He was subdued and brought to the police station, where police say he again became combative and fought with with several officers, then once in a holding cell, started spitting blood at officers.

Three officers were treated at Windham Hospital for blood exposure. The female officer was treated for a leg injury and released. An officer whose hand was bitten was treated and released.

Santos faces four counts of assault on a police officer, and one count each of interfering with police, breach of peace, and criminal trespass. He’s due in Danielson Superior Court Monday.