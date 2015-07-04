Argument Escalates to Deadly Shooting in Andover

An argument between two men in Andover turned deadly Friday night.

State Police say witnesses reported a vocal altercation at around 9:15 p.m. near Andover Lake. They say less than an hour later, one of them returned to the scene, shot the other man several times, and drove away on a motorcycle.

Troopers found the victim on Lakeside Drive. He was pronounced dead at Windham Hospital.

According to a State Police release, “The male suspect is described as a white male in his twenties. He was wearing a motorcycle helmet with a face shield, and was operating a blue- and white-colored sport-type motorcycle. The operator is believed to be a resident of Andover.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eastern District Major Crime Squad at (860) 896 3230 or Troop K at (860) 465-5411.