Funding Promises To Fill Gaps In Connecticut Web Of Trails

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut could get its first chance to spend millions of dollars to expand recreational trails stretching from Maine to the tip of Florida.

A proposed bond package would allow towns, cities and nonprofit groups to compete for $10 million in the next two years to design, build and maintain trails for hiking, biking and other activities along Connecticut portions of the 2,900-mile East Coast Greenway. It extends from Calais, Maine, to Key West, Florida.

The money is part of a bond proposal before the legislature proposed by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

R. Bruce Donald, head of the Connecticut Greenways Council, calls it a “huge deal” that could help plug gaps along the greenway.

Connecticut’s portion of the greenway is a 198-mile network of trails, of which 60 miles are complete as traffic-free trail segments.

