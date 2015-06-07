(Stamford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A body found in Stamford Sunday afternoon ends missing-person case that goes back more than five months.

Police say remains found next to the boat docks at Cove Island Park around 1 p.m. are that of Paulino Mendoza, 24, who was reported missing by his family Dec. 28. Relatives say he was out with friends on Christmas Eve and never came home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Police say it appears the body had been submerged for some time and there’s no way to immediately determine the cause of death.

They say Mendoza lived and worked in Stamford for the past several years before emigrating from his native country of Guatemala.