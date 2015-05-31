Hamilton pinch-hit double gives Rangers 4-3 win over Red Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Josh Hamilton had a pinch-hit, two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Sunday.

Hamilton lined a double into the left-center field gap on a 1-1 splitter off Koji Uehara (2-2).

Hanser Alberto led off the ninth reaching on a fielding error by third baseman Pablo Sandoval. After Delino DeShields had a sacrifice bunt and Shin-Soo Choo grounded out, Price Fielder was intentionally walked _ and then scored the game-winning run from first with a belly flop into the plate.

Hamilton was pinch-hitting for Adam Rosales, who had earlier replaced Adrian Beltre after the third baseman sprained and cut his left thumb sliding in the fifth inning. Beltre is out at least two weeks.

After playing in six straight games since re-joining the Rangers on Monday for the first time since 2012, Hamilton was getting a break from the starting lineup. But the 2010 AL MVP who homered twice Friday night was waiting on the bench.

Ross Ohlendorf (1-0), the fifth Texas pitcher, threw a scoreless ninth when the Red Sox left a runner stranded at third base.

Texas won three of four games to win its fourth series in a row, but its first at home this season.

The Red Sox have lost six of their past seven games.

Beltre drove in the first two Texas runs, twice tying the game, before getting hurt. He led off the fifth with his second single of the game before being retired on a fielder’s choice, when his left hand was dragging along the ground when he slid feet-first into the base.

X-rays were negative and Beltre was diagnosed with a sprained thumb after being examined by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. Beltre, who was being fitted for a splint, also needed four stitches for a cut sustained on the play.

Boston had gone ahead 3-2 in the sixth on an RBI single by Xander Bogaerts off Wandy Rodriguez, the Rangers starter who was out of the game one batter later.

Beltre drove in a run with his first-inning grounder. Then he had an RBI single in the third to score Choo from second base the next play after Dustin Pedroia’s error when he tried to make a barehanded catch instead of using his glove when taking a relay throw from shortstop Bogaerts on an unlikely double play ball.

Pedroia made a nice play to his left, then twisted to throw to second base to get the out on the play Beltre was hurt.

Hanley Ramirez had an RBI single in the first for Boston. Sandoval had a leadoff single in the second, and scored on a two-out fielding error by third baseman Beltre.

(© Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)