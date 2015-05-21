Progress for Direct-to-consumer Tesla Sales

May 21, 2015 8:53 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut, General Assembly, legislature, state house, Tesla

Tesla Motors is a step closer to being able to sell its electric cars directly to consumers in Connecticut.

The State House passed a bill Thursday that would authorize up to three direct-sell stores in Connecticut. Under state law, a carmaker cannot also be a retailer.

The bill doesn’t name Tesla specifically, but applies to a manufacturer that exclusively produces zero-emission electric vehicles and doesn’t have franchised stores.

Tesla is based in California.

The Senate is next to act. The measure passed the House by a 116-32 vote.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2016
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia