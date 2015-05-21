Progress for Direct-to-consumer Tesla Sales

Tesla Motors is a step closer to being able to sell its electric cars directly to consumers in Connecticut.
The State House passed a bill Thursday that would authorize up to three direct-sell stores in Connecticut. Under state law, a carmaker cannot also be a retailer.
The bill doesn’t name Tesla specifically, but applies to a manufacturer that exclusively produces zero-emission electric vehicles and doesn’t have franchised stores.
Tesla is based in California.
The Senate is next to act. The measure passed the House by a 116-32 vote.