JOE D’S NOTEBOOK: Caught Up In Winter

WEDNESDAY, FEB 25. GREENVILLE,NC. Winter has hit the Carolinas and it isn’t pretty. Not winter like we have experienced over the last six weeks in Connecticut but enough snow and ice to make traveling a nightmare. The UConn Huskies (and separately the media) got caught up in it on Tuesday.

The team was slated to fly into Greenville last night but got diverted to Raleigh-Durham because the local airport was closed. Then the Huskies bussed to their hotel, a trip that normally takes 1:35 and instead took 2:20.Trust me, I know, Wayno and I had to make the same trip, slightly earlier in our rental car. The team didn’t get to its hotel until well after 11 pm. Not the ideal way to get ready for a road game but nothing that anyone else hasn’t endured.

UConn comes in off a solid performance on Sunday against Tulane. Certainly, Amida Brimah and Daniel Hamilton stole the show, Brimah with 18 points on 9 for 9 shooting and Hamilton with 9 rebounds and 9 more assists, most to Brimah for layups and dunks. The connection these two have is pretty amazing. Hamilton’s ability to penetrate and draw the defense to him and then his ability to find Brimah has been pretty exciting to watch develop.

What was surprising on Sunday was the 28 minutes played by Omar Calhoun. Some of that was because Rodney Purvis had to go to the locker room for stitches in his lip but mostly it was because Kevin Ollie liked the way Calhoun played defense. Omar is also showing signs of bursting out of his prolonged offensive slump going 5 for 9 from 3 point range in his last three games. UConn needs him to provide balance at both ends of the floor.

Tonight, the largest crowd of the season is expected at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum with about 7,000 fans expected. Drawing the opponents biggest crowd is nothing new for either the UConn men or women. And East Carolina is playing it’s best basketball of the season, winning four straight at home including wins over Cincinnati and Memphis. B.J.Tyson is locked in a tight battle with Hamilton for conference rookie of the year and dropped 20 on the Huskies in Storrs. Terry Whisnant and Caleb White lead a Pirates offense that leads the league in three point shooting percentage and three pointers made per game (both in conference play). The Huskies can’t let ECU hit early three’s that will fuel their energy and that of the crowd.

Every win is important for the Huskies going down the stretch to build momentum for the AAC tournament and to try avoid playing on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday. UConn can’t afford any slip ups and with SMU looking on the horizon on Sunday,the Huskies can’t get caught looking ahead.

Ok, off to join my print brethren for some tasty barbecue and hear about their travel adventures from yesterday which for some of them included a bus ride from Richmond. Pre game tonight is 6:30, hope you can join us.