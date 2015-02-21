WWII Vet Decorated in East Granby

February 21, 2015 4:15 PM
(East Granby, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – It was a long overdue decoration.

Harold H. Wing earned several medals for his honorable service in the U.S. Army during World War II. Wing was a private first class in Battery D 135th Anti-aircraft Gun Battalion, which fought in the Battle of the Bulge and other European military campaigns. Saturday morning, Congressman John Larson and East Granby First Selectman Jim Hayden presented Wing with his medals at the town community center in the company of his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“The brave men and women who fought for our country like Harold Wing so often return home and say very little about their heroic service. Instead, they’re busy rebuilding the nation. I am so honored to join Harold and his family today to present him with the medals he deserves and recognize his courage, determination, sacrifice and unselfish leadership,” Larson says.

World War II veteran Harold R. Wing is decorated at the formal presentation of his medals of honor. (Photo provided by Congressman Larson's office)

Wing received six decorations:

  • Good Conduct Medal
  • American Campaign Medal
  • European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Service Stars
  • World War II Victor Medal
  • Honorable Service Lapel Button
  • Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar

 

Larson’s office says the medals were never formally presented to the 93-year-old veteran, and some were awarded to him for the first time.

 

