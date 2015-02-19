JOE D’S NOTEBOOK: No Escape For The Huskies

THURSDAY, MARCH 19- MEMPHIS, TN. There’s no escape for the UConn men. No escape from the cold, the good folks of the Mid-South are experiencing wind chills in the single digits. There is no escape from 9 PM starts, tonight’s game with Memphis will be the Huskies second straight road game to start that late and the 4th of 5 games this season. And, most importantly, seemingly no escape from the inconsistency that has plagued them this season.

Make no bones about it, Saturday’s 73-55 loss at SMU was worse than the final score would indicate. The Mustangs are just a tough matchup for UConn and have been for the last two years. They have good perimeter size, bulk inside and plenty of athleticism. At no point during the second half, even when UConn closed the deficit to 10 in the first four minutes, did I think the Huskies were going to win.The Huskies shot poorly from three point range, committed too many live ball turnovers and frankly for the first time this season, weren’t competitive.

Inconsistency has been the Huskies biggest problem over the first 24 games. It’s hard to believe the same team that lathered Tulsa 50 hours earlier were the same team that got bowled over by SMU, but that’s the way this season has played out. We have seen inconsistency within games as well. It’s 2/3 of the way thru the season so I don’t think we can use inexperience as an excuse, but make no mistake, this is still a young team.

Tonight, UConn tries to get back on track against a Memphis team they beat three times a year ago. Last season, the Tigers were a guard oriented group. This season, they are led by their bigs, 6’9 Shaq Goodwin and the best Tiger, 6’8 Austin Nichols who has missed the last two games with a sprained ankle but could return tonight. Nichols can do it all, shoot, rebound and block shots. Goodwin is maddeningly inconsistent (there is that word again) but when he plays well is a handful. He had 23 rebounds in a loss to Temple.The backcourt may feature new players but the style is still the same, run, run,run. The Huskies must get back in transition defense and not let Memphis get easy hoops.

One last word about the SMU game. Some of the comments directed at Kevin Ollie by the SMU student section were shameful. We were sitting right in front of them and to be honest it was tough to listen to the bilge they were saying. There is no reason fans have to act that way. None.

Make sure you get a power nap in so you can join Wayne and me for the play by play starting a 8:30 tonight.