JOE D’S NOTEBOOK: No Snow in New Orleans

MONDAY, FEB 9- What a shock, it’s Monday and it’s snowing. Well, there was no precipitation in New Orleans on Saturday, just a much needed win for the UConn Huskies,beating Tulane 62-53.

In all honesty, at this point of the season, every win is much needed. I don’t know if UConn can run the table in the regular season but with the remaining games, that seems like a tall order. But,what is imperative is to land in the top 5 in the AAC and avoid having to play on Thursday, the opening day of the conference tournament at the XL Center. Winning 3 straight to get to the NCAA tournament will be difficult, winning 4 in a row might be asking a little too much.

Saturday night at historic Devlin Fieldhouse, it took UConn 35 minutes to take control. Tulane, despite it’s four game losing streak,made like difficult for the Huskies. And when the Green Wave went up by 5 with 6:49 to go, it looked like the road might trip up UConn again.

But Rodney Purvis led the charge to the finish line, scoring 10 points in the 16-2 run that turned the game around. Purvis has blossomed in his role off the bench ,providing offensive energy.And Terrence Samuel continues to flouish as a starter, playing more under control and taking better care of the basketball. His playing the point means Ryan Boatright doesn’t have to all the time and that has helped his scoring.Boat also managed to pull down a career high nine boards on Saturday.

And who knows how many blocks Amida Brimah would have had if he wasn’t limited to 15 minutes by foul trouble… The eight he did have was a career high and he altered countless others.

Kevin Ollie has become very comfortable using his “small” lineup with Daniel Hamilton at the “four” spot.Hamilton’s rebounding ability and versatility has caused matchup problems for other teams.

Now UConn prepares for its most difficult three game stretch of the season. Thursday’s XL Center rematch with Tulsa, a College GameDay Saturday night visit to SMU and then a 9 PM Thursday night game at Memphis. This will show us just how much progress the Huskies have made.