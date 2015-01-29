JOE D’S NOTEBOOK: The Toughest Place To Play

THURSDAY, JAN 29- CINCINNATI: For the third time this month, it’s the start of a two game road trip for the UConn men as they visit perhaps the toughest place to play in the AAC (next to Gampel of course), Fifth Third Arena for the rematch with Cincinnati. Without going back and checking the media guide, I think it’s safe to say there haven’t been three, two game road trips in a season, never mind a month, but such is life in the new conference.

The Huskies feel pretty good about themselves after the back to back wins against Central Florida and South Florida. Sunday’s win over the Bulls was a personal spotlight for the individual brilliance of Ryan Boatright. After the Bulls cut a 12 point first half deficit to 2 at 39-37, Rodney Purvis scored to make it 41-37. The next 13 points came courtesy of Mr Boatright. A layup off an Amida Brimah block, two free throws, an old fashioned 3 point play, an then a pair of 3 pointers. And for good measure, Boat knocked down 6 straight free throws to ice the win. Pure and simple, it was a brilliant final 9 minutes and the type of play UConn needs from its best player the rest of the way.

But it wasn’t a one man show. Daniel Hamilton again filled the stat page with 7 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Brimah had 6 boards and 5 blocks, and Purvis continued to flourish coming off the bench with 17 points. Every coach tells you it doesn’t matter who starts the game but who finishes and in his three games Purvis is averaging 13 points per game.

UConn has also picked up its marksmanship from 3 point range in the last 3 games, shooting 51% from behind the arc. But both Coach Kevin Ollie and Boatright said it’s important the Huskies don’t fall in love with the three ball and continue to work the ball inside to Brimah.

Since losing to the Huskies in the 11 AM tilt on January 10th, Cincy lost at Memphis by 13 and then beat Temple by 31, Houston by 13, and UCF by 10. Both Kevin Johnson and Jermaine Sanders have played well over the last three games but the Bearcats calling card is still their defense. They have held the last 23 opponents to 70 points or less, and they have held 7 opponents this season to 50 points or less. Throw in their success at home (29-2 since the start of last season) and the revenge aspect and they will be a very tough foe tonight.

It’s imperative that UConn avoids a slow start tonight in a place that can become very hostile and very loud very quickly. The bigs (read that Brimah) have to stay on the floor and out of foul trouble. And UConn must try and get easy baskets in transition before Cincinnati can set up its half court defense.

UConn will be down a man tonight, Sam Cassell Jr is on crutches due to a stress fracture of his right tibia, an injury that he had been playing with but the decision was made to shut him down and let the injury heal.

The broadcast team will be down a man again, Wayno will be having an angiogram on Monday and hopefully rejoins the broadcast as soon as possible!!

Pre game tonight is 7:30, hope you can join us!