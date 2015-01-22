JOE D’S NOTEBOOK: No Place Like Home

THURSDAY,JAN 21- Be it ever so humble, there’s no place like home. The words of John Howard Payne ring true for the UConn men’s basketball team as they return to Gampel Pavilion tonight for the first time since December 5th to host UCF.

Last week was a long, difficult one on the road for the Huskies who had spent 13 of the first 18 days this month on the road. The losses at Tulsa and at Stanford killed any momentum the Huskies might have enjoyed after the wins at Florida and South Florida and the XL Center victory against Cincinnati.Both times last week, UConn was outplayed in the second half, and that’s something that hadn’t been happening. In fact, it had always been the Huskies who had been the better team after intermission. But not last week. Both the Hurricane and Cardinal were the better team after halftime. And their stars, James Woodward, Chaisson Randle, Anthony Brown and Stefan Nestic, were the best players on the floor.

I can guarantee there has been a heavy emphasis this week on rebounding the basketball after the 48-24 debacle at Stanford. The staggering number is that UConn had 20 defensive rebounds and the Cardinal 18 offensive rebounds. That means everytime Stanford missed, it was basically a 50-50 ball off the glass. That can’t continue.

UConn also has to get Ryan Boatright back on track. The senior has been in a shooting slump. At Tulsa, he had a 13 minute stretch in the second half where he didn’t even attempt a shot. And at Stanford, his shot selecion wasn’t the best. Boat has been one of the best players in the AAC this season, and UConn needs him to play at that level everynight to be succesful.

They also need Amida Brimah to be consistent. The big fella has to stay on the floor and can’t be limited to nine minutes like he was on Saturday. Is Brimah the victim of some bad officiating ? I’d say yes. But Amida has to be smarter on the defensive end. The Huskies are a much better team when he is on the floor.

Tonight the Knights bring a team that loves to run and score the basketball. Freshman guards B.J.Taylor and Adonys Henriquez have each won AAC Rookie of the Week honors three times this season. Along with much improved sophmore guard Brandon Goodwin, the trio have scored 56% of UCF’s points in conference games. And massive 6’11 sophmore Justin McBride continues to get better every game. You remember last year in Orlando, the at the time little used McBride scored 13 points in 13 minutes and turned a UConn rout into a close game.

But the Knights don’t play much defense, they allow a league worst 81.2 points per game in conference play and the opposition shoots 46% against them. So the task for UConn is simple. Shake off the cobwebs from last week, understand that there are 14 games to play in the regular season and get back to playing defense and rebounding.

Pre game tonight from Storrs will be 6:30. Hope you can join us.