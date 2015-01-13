JOE D’S NOTEBOOK: On the Road Again

1-13-15 TULSA, OK. On the road again. For the second time in as many weeks, the UConn men are on a two city road trip, and unlike a week ago, the two sites are not separated by 2 1/2 hours. This week it’s Tulsa and Stanford, two outstanding tests.

Ryan Boatright said it best after Saturday’s 62-56 XL Center win over Cincinnati.Two weeks ago, the Huskies don’t win that game. But the Huskies have matured, and grown since the frustrating loss to Temple and used the same toughness and execution they displayed in the wins over Florida and South Florida to top the Bearcats. Boatright was once again the leader of the band but he got great help from the increasingly effective bench. Omar Calhoun continued to flash the form of the Calhoun of ’13. Scoring, moving and now playing the role of a leader. Terrence Samuel didn’t score but rebounded and defended and his ability to run the point allowed Coach Kevin Ollie to not just rest Boatright but take him off the ball. Sam Cassell Jr played his best game in weeks and burly freshman Rakim Lubin continued to contribute, earning 10 minutes of playing time including time late in the second half. That’s new for Lubin and it shows how much confidence Ollie has in his young big man.

an members and by far, the best one. Tulsa won the C-USA tournament last season and returns four starters from that team. Guards Shaquille Harrison and James Woodward may be unfamiliar to people in the Nutmeg State but these guys can play. Harrison is one of the best scorers in the league and is the conference player of the week. Woodward can do it all and has made 35 three’s. Tulsa has a first year coach in Frank Haith and the transition from the Danny Manning era has been smooth, Haith’s staff includes old friend Dave Leitao, one of the ball time best people to ever set foot in Storrs.

Anytime the Huskies appear in an arena for the first time, it’s an event. Throw in the fact they are the defending national champions, and it should make for the biggest crowd of the season at the 8400 seat Reynolds Center. Tulsa has won five straight games but for them, this would clearly be the biggest win to date. UConn can’t afford to get off to another slow start, at some point that will catch up with them. Get off to a good start and try to take the crowd out of the game.

It’s a late one for the good folks at CBSSN Our pre game is 9 pm. Take a nap,drink some coffee and join us.