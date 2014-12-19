JOE D’S NOTEBOOK

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19, THE MORNING AFTER: The tenth chapter in the UConn-Duke Holy War was similar to the first nine, hard fought, competitive, emotional. And at the end of the night, the better team won. Duke improved to 10-0 with the 66-56 win before an energized crowd of 16,541 at the Izod Center.

You can’t fault UConn’s effort , nor their performance at the defensive end of the floor. The Huskies held the nation’s second ranked team under 70 for the first time this season and Duke shot a season worst 37.5% from the floor. Kentan Facey executed the big to big double, a part of the UConn philosophy from the early days of the Jim Calhoun era. The Huskies limited the mammoth Jahlil Okafor to just five field goal attempts, though he did get to the line 11 times, two fewer than UConn did as a team.The Blue Devils did get balanced scoring with all five starters scoring in double figures .6’9 Amile Jefferson was a particular thorn in the Huskies side with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

But at the offensive end, UConn struggled mightily. In all four losses, there have been glaring similarities. UConn made just 3 of 12 from three point range, in the four defeats the Huskies have shot 20% from behind the arc. The Huskies made just 7 of 13 free throws, similar to the performance against West Virginia. And much like in the Yale game, UConn got out rebounded by 11.

Ryan Boatright tried to carry the Huskies, earning praise from Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski in the post game. Facey was the Huskies second best player on this night with 14 points and 9 boards, as his maturation process continues on the fast track. Daniel Hamilton had 10 but he and several other players were tentative ,not willing to pull the trigger on their shots. And Amida Brimah was a non factor, fouling out in 14 scoreless minutes with just one field goal attempt and one rebound.The fifth foul on Brimah was a joke, as Okafor clearly walked before being fouled, but the officiating didn’t lose this game for UConn, not by a long shot.

The Huskies need contributions from more people offensively against the higher profile opponents. That is the only way they can achieve the resume building wins that could be critical at years end.

Up next, a trip to Bridgeport for a Monday night meeting with a very good Columbia team who gave top ranked Kentucky a battle at Rupp Arena. Our pre game from Webster Bank Arena on Monday night will be 7 pm.