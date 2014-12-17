JOE D’S NOTEBOOK: The One That Said ‘Duke’

WEDNESDAY, DEC 17: Let’s not kid anyone Husky Nation, when the 14-15 schedule came out, one game drew everyone’s attention. It was the one that said DUKE. Well, it’s time for the Huskies and Blue Devils to renew their rivalry for the first time since November of 2009.

I don’t know this for a fact but I can almost guarantee that playing UConn does not have the same effect on Duke fans as playing North Carolina, or N.C.State, or Maryland (when they played Maryland). And realistically, UConn has had much bigger rivalries with Syracuse, Georgetown and Pittsburgh (when they played Syracuse, Georgetown and Pittsburgh). Still, when the Huskies and Blue Devils collide, it gets everyone’s attention.

UConn righted the ship Sunday against Coppin State but there were still a couple of issues that were disturbing. The Eagles shot 51% in the second half, 47% from three point range and scored a staggering 35 points off UConn turnovers.If there is anything close to those numbers tomorrow night, it will be a long right back from the Meadowlands for Husky Nation.

But still, the Coppin State game had many more positives for the Huskies. First and foremost, the 40 point, 12 rebound performance by Amida Brimah. The stat that impressed me the most was his 14 for 16 performance from the foul line. A year ago, I wouldn’t have thought that was possible. Brimah’s athleticism and understanding of the game is so much better than December of 2013, it’s not even funny. He will get an incredible challenge tomorrow from Duke freshman center Jahil Okafor who had a 25 point, 20 rebound game against Elon on Monday Night.

Ryan Boatright looked almost 100% vs Coppin and UConn needs him to be at his best against the talented ,deep Duke backcourt. Rodney Purvis was also much better against the Eagles and he is the only Husky who has played against Duke, scoring 14 points in two games against them as a freshman at North Carolina State. Daniel Hamilton’s versatility and skill will be a great matchup against 6’6 Duke freshman Justise Winslow. And very quietly, Kenton Facey scored a career high 15 points and he will have to have a big game against 6’9 Duke junior Amile Jefferson.

The history between the Huskies and Blue Devils is a brief one but filled with indelible images,and hopefully, tomorrow night in East Rutherford gives us more.

7:30 is our pre game time,I hope you can join us on the radio.