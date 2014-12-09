JOE D’S NOTEBOOK: Uconn Football’s Transition Season Is Over

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9: The transition season for UConn football is over. Ending with a whimper, an embarrassing 27-20 loss to previously winless SMU before a couple of thousand devoted fans at Rentschler Field.

Bob Diaco maintained from Game One thru Game Twelve that his team was improving, that the improvement wasn’t being shown on the scoreboard but in other ways. And there were areas of the team that got better. The offensive line, which was the weak link to start the season, made strides. The ability to run the ball better and the lack of pressure on the quarterbacks were proof of their improvement. Four of the five starters in the finale return, and left guard Ryan Crozier and tackles Richard Levy and Andreas Knappe are building blocks for the future.

A corps of good young receivers and tight ends have been developed. Noel Thomas and Thomas Lucas have become dependable wide outs and Tommy Myers and Alec Bloom show flashes that they could become standouts. The running back corps is solid with Ron Johnson emerging as the best of the quartet, though all four bring different skills to the table.

On the defensive side, the secondary anchored by safeties Andrew Adams (the team MVP in my opinion) and Obi Melifonwu will be the strength of the team next year. And there are plenty of young players who showed their abilities this season like Luke Carezzola, Vontae Diggs, Junior Joseph, Cole Ormsby, Foley Fatukasi and Mikal Myers to make fans optimistic.

But, the big question mark remains the position that the fans feel is the most important position on the field, quarterback. The injury to Casey Cochran certainly was a huge blow, his presence might have helped the team to several more wins. But he was gone after game one and in the final 11 games, the play at quarterback ranged from mediocre to bad. When March rolls around, the quarterback competition will be wide open between Tim Boyle, NC State transer Bryant Shirreffs and incoming freshman Tyler Davis.

But next year, fans won’t be so patient with hearing that the improvements are continuing unless they see results on the field. They won’t be as accepting if the same mistakes that were made in week one were still being made in week 14, which happened this year. The fumble issues and penalty issues that plagued this team against BYU, plagued them against Memphis and SMU.

This year, the first three games were treated like “exhibition” games. That can’t happen this season. Not in a 12 game schedule. It’s not the NFL. Each game has to be played to win, not to assess personnel. That was the case in 2014, it can’t be that way in 2015.

The crowds this season were perhaps the smallest since UConn opened the Rent in 2003. Some of it was the weather, but football in the Northeast in November and December will be played in bad weather. Fans weren’t willing to make the investment in a team that hasn’t had a winning record since 2010.

This off season will be even more important than 2014. When the Huskies take the field on September 3rd, 2015 aganist Villanova, everyone will be looking for better things. Everyone.