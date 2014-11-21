JOE D’S NOTEBOOK

FRIDAY, NOV 21, SAN JUAN. Two games into the season and while the UConn men have yet to play a complete 40 minute game, they still have yet to lose. Thursdays 65-57 win over College of Charleston in Game one of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off Classic bore some striking similarities to the opening night win over Bryant.

The Huskies got off to a fast start again, leading 16-6. They went thru a first half scoring drought, again, missing 11 straight shots. And again, they shot the lights out in the second half, hitting on 63% of their shots. Unlike the Bryant game, where UConn locked down the Bulldogs in the second half, Charleston got too many open looks, hitting 52% from the floor and 5 of 9 from three point range. And UConn missed 10 free throws, 9 in the first half when they could have salted the game away.

But,the positives far outweighed the negatives. Ryan Boatright was superb again with 19 points and when the game needed to be taken over he did that. Daniel Hamilton was terrific with 15 points and for the first time in his career Amida Brimah scored in double figures in back to back games with 14. But the big fella continues to walk a tightrope with foul troubles. And Rodney Purvis made his debut and drilled back to back three’s midway thru the second half when the game was tight.

Today will be the best challenge of the season.Dayton returns two starters and several reserves from the team that got to the Elite Eight last March. They have good size up front and an experienced backcourt. The Flyers needed a tip in with one second left to get past Texas A&M. With a game under their belts to get used to the “double rims”, I would expect them to shoot better than they did against the Aggies.

And there is a large, and I mean large, contingent of Flyers fans from Ohio who have made the trip to San Juan. It should be a good environment.

We tip off our coverage at 2. Sneak a radio into work or listen on the TuneIn app (search UConn IMG Sports Network)

And yes, it’s another beautiful day here.