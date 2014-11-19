JOE D’S NOTEBOOK

WEDNESDAY, SAN JUAN P.R.: Would it make you feel better if I told you it rained a couple of times here today? No, I didn’t think it would. Because it only rains for a couple of minutes. And then it is sunny and 85 again.

But your UConn Huskies are not here for the sun and fun, at least not until Monday when their business is done and they can enjoy the beauty that is Puerto Rico. This is a business trip for the national champs, starting with Thursday afternoon’s lunchtime matinee against the College of Charleston.

UConn knows that for 21 minutes on Friday, it didn’t play with the intensity it needs to be successful. The final 19 minutes against Bryant produced the type of drive and fire that has become a trademark of the Kevin Ollie Huskies. It’s true, this is a team still trying to find itself. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have to play with the fire and passion that has become synonymous with UConn basketball.

Rodney Purvis is ready to finally hit the floor after his UConn debut was delayed one game by the NCAA. Purvis isn’t worried about trying to come on the floor and do too much, he said a talk with former head coach Jim Calhoun has helped him understand he can’t try to do too much. It looked during the pre season that Purvis was trying to make up for a full year of inactivity each time he touched the ball. If he let’s the game to him, Rodney will be the “Ferrari” that KO has talked about.

Tomorrow’s foe won’t be overwhelmed. Last season CHarleston played Louisville at the Yum!Center when the Cards were defending champs and played them tough. First year head coach Earl Grant has loosed the reins on the Cougars and is playing a more up tempo style that frankly may play right into UConn’s strengths. Senior guard Anthony Stitt and 6’9 Adjehi Baru can play and even though he hasn’t shot well in his first two games, 6’4 Canyon Barry, son of Hall of Famer Rick Barry, can knock down threes.

One of the great things here at San Juan is catching up with the two children of our long time friend and voice of Georgetown Rich Chvotkin. Evan and Pam are working for the tournament organizers and it was fun to see them today and talk to them about their dad, one of our all time favorites in the Big East. It was also great to see long time West Virginia color analyst Jay Jacobs. Can’t wait to see the voice of the Mountaineers, Tony Caridi when he gets in on Friday.

Ok, we have a 12:30 EST pre game on Thursday so make sure you catch up while at work!