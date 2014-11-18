Other Driver Made Unsafe Lane Change In Fatal National Guard Crash

(CBS Connecticut) — New York State Police have determined that the actions of a civilian driver apparently contributed to a highway crash that killed a member of the Connecticut National Guard back in August.
Staff Sergeant Ronald Patterson, Junior of Bridgeport was killed, and Sergeant First Class Kayla Downey of Shelton was severely injured. The military truck they were riding in collided with a Toyota sedan, and rolled over in the August 7 crash on I-95 in Port Chester, New York.
According to an accident report, the driver of the car made an unsafe lane change, and improperly passed or changed lanes.
A witness said the driver of the sedan, Odson Meritle was trying to take an exit ramp, when he passed in front of the Connecticut National Guard truck, lost control, and collided.
No charges have been filed against the Stamford man, but the case is still open.
The two members of the guard were hauling spent ammunition to Fort Dix, in New Jersey.
Downey is recovering, and has returned to limited duty with the guard earlier this month.
One Comment
Odson Meritle deserves to be charged for killing my friend.