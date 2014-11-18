Other Driver Made Unsafe Lane Change In Fatal National Guard Crash

November 18, 2014 9:10 AM
Filed Under: crash, I-95, Jr., Kayla Downey, National Guard, Odson Meritle, Ronald Patterson

(CBS Connecticut) — New York State Police have determined that the actions of a civilian driver apparently contributed to a highway crash that killed a member of the Connecticut National Guard back in August.

Staff Sergeant Ronald Patterson, Junior of Bridgeport was killed, and Sergeant First Class Kayla Downey of Shelton was severely injured. The military truck they were riding in collided with a Toyota sedan, and rolled over in the August 7 crash on I-95 in Port Chester, New York.

According to an accident report, the driver of the car made an unsafe lane change, and improperly passed or changed lanes.

A witness said the driver of the sedan, Odson Meritle was trying to take an exit ramp, when he passed in front of the Connecticut National Guard truck, lost control, and collided.

No charges have been filed against the Stamford man, but the case is still open.

The two members of the guard were hauling spent ammunition to Fort Dix, in New Jersey.

Downey is recovering, and has returned to limited duty with the guard earlier this month.

Comments

One Comment

  1. kitmercer says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Odson Meritle deserves to be charged for killing my friend.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
HBRA Homeowners Handbook

Listen Live

Listen