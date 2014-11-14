JOE D’S NOTEBOOK

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14: And so it begins again. The long, arduous college basketball season tips off tonight with both national champions in action on separate coasts. I will leave it to Bob Joyce to give you the 411 on the women’s tilt with UC Davis.

The men begin their year in the friendly confines on Gampel Pavilion against Bryant. As we saw during both exhibition games, this team will be a work in progress. It will take time for this group to mesh, to learn how to work in harmony and how to play “UConn basketball”. Coach Kevin Ollie talks about enjoying the process, that’s something that is still on going.

UConn will be a little thin in the back court tonight with the absence of Rodney Purvis and Omar Calhoun. Rules are rules but rules on how many summer leagues you can play in? C’mon that’s absurd. So much like Caron Butler in 2000, Purvis will begin his UConn career away from the 48 contiguous states on Thursday in Puerto Rico. Calhoun is still nursing a knee injury. But in Sam Cassell Jr and Terrence Samuels, the Huskies have plenty of back court depth. And the multi talented Daniel Hamilton can also slip into a guard slot.

Hamilton appears to be the real deal,smooth, confident and possesing basketball knowledge beyond his years. Watching him develop will be an interesting aspect of this season. Cassell Jr plays like a veteran so I don’t think you have to work about him or Hamilton having opening night jitters.

A big,big key to the season will be the continued improvement of Amida Brimah. He has shown flashes in the exhibition season of his improved play but in both games, he got into early foul trouble and had to sit out big chunks of the first half.The big fella has to stay on the court for UConn to be successful this season, it’s imperative.

Tonight’s foe is one of the most improved teams in the country. After winning just 12 games in the three years prior to joining Division One, the Bulldogs have won 37 games the last two seasons. In 6’2 sr Dyami Starks, they possess one of the best players in the NEC. 6’4 Joe O’Shea, the nephew of head coach Tim O’Shea can also play and 6’8 New Zeland freshman Gus Riley is a big man who can shoot from anywhere. I wouldn’t expect Bryant to get overwhelmed by the atmosphere, so UConn will have to put in a solid 40 minute effort.

For the first time, the Huskies will get their National Championship rings in a pre game ceremony, much like they do in professional sports. That ceremony begins at 6:45.

Our pre game gets underway at 6:30. Settle in for what should be an interesting ride with the Huskies.