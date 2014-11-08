Frontier to CT Customers: Call Us With Problems

November 8, 2014 2:18 PM
Filed Under: AT&T, Frontier, Uverse

Frontier Communications acknowledges some of its 1.3 million customers in Connecticut may still be having problems. Paul Quick, vice president and general manager of Frontier’s Connecticut operations, has this message for customers:

 

Quick notes that those numbers (residential, 800-921-8101; business, 800-921-8102) are staffed 24 hours a day and the call centers are located in the United States. Frontier’s acquisition of AT&T’s telephone, internet and television businesses in Connecticut took effect this month.

 

