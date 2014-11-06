JOE D’S NOTEBOOK: So Much UConn, So Little Time…

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6: So much to review, so little space. But there are two wins that must be addressed in the world of UConn sports.

First, last Saturday, the UConn football team became the first AAC team to hand Central Florida a conference loss, winning 37-29 on a rainy day at the Rent. This was no fluke, not be any stretch of the imagination. The Huskies made the big plays in all three phases of the game and when the time came to close the deal,they did.

It started with a blocked field goal that could have put UCF in front 10-0, although as we saw the week before against East Carolina, the Huskies have come from as far as 14 points behind. Things only got better from there.

The way Deshon Foxx was used at quarterback was brilliant. The offensive coaches picked their spots and it seemed every time they did, it was successful. Of course, the signature play was the 68 yard run that tied the game at 7. Great blocking by the ever improving offensive line and breakaway speed by Foxx when he hit the second level created the longest running play of the season. Think of this, Foxx has the longest play of the season in the passing game, the running game and on special teams. He’s been that good this season.

We saw once again that when he is allowed to stay upright, Chandler Whitmer can find open receivers. On this day, it was Noel Thomas who stepped into the void left by the injury to Geremy Davis. The last two games have been Whitmer’s best back to back performances of his three year career.

Defensively, Andrew Adams and Graham Stewart shared the spotlight. Adams with three picks and eight tackles and Stewart with a career high 12 tackles. I never saw Graham play at Xavier but people who did tell me that is the way he performed for the Falcons when he was one of the best players in the state.

So now the goal for the Huskies is to continue the momentum on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Army. The Black Knights, like the Huskies, are 2-6 but boast a powerful, deceptive running game in the triple option. If UConn is able to slow them down, then it should be the first time this season the Huskies have won back to back games. Our pre game from the Bronx is at 2 pm.

But the biggest event of the week came Wednesday night when the UConn men’s ice hockey team played their first home game as a member of Hockey East and blanked Boston College 1-0. The crowd of almost 81 hundred, a sellout, was as loud and vociferous as any UConn crowd in the building in a long, long time.They gave the Huskies standing ovations at the end of the first two periods and basically never sat down for the final five minutes. It was a hockey atmosphere reminiscent of the glory days of the Whalers in the 86 playoffs. And when Brass Bonanza filled the building after the Evan Richardson goal, I have to admit, it was the perfect touch.

Rob Nichols was superb, again for the Huskies, with 35 saves.My colleague Bob Joyce says he reminds him of former Bruins goalie Tim Thomas. Nichols has been brilliant this season for UConn and last night he was aided and abetted by his defense that cleared rebounds away and didn’t give BC many clean looks. The previously shaky power play accounted for the only goal and coach Mike Cavanaugh liked the way they performed all night long.

Speaking of Cavanaugh, he is the perfect man to lead UConn into the world of big time college hockey. I was one of those who hoped interim coach David Berard would be given the chance at the full time job. And while we don’t know how he would have done, it’s clear that Mike was the right man for the job. He understands the task at hand and everything that goes into it. It’s impossible to believe that there could have been a better fit for the job. And as the coach said in his post game press conference, he doesn’t want this to be a one hit wonder like the Macarena or the Hustle. He wants to see the crowds return for future games. After last night, my guess is they will.

And yes, I did tell Mike on Sports and State that when Jim Calhoun spoke to the football team before it’s first ever game with BC, the Huskies went out and got spanked 55-3 . Good to see the Hall of Fame coach’s motivational speeches have improved…lol…

It was a memorable night at the corner of Trumbull and Church and a memorable five days for Husky Nation.