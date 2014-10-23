JOE D’S NOTEBOOK – UConn vs East Carolina

Greenville, NC. GAMEDAY- It’s back to work tonight for the UConn football team and what a challenge it is. The Huskies will head into the most hostile environment they will face all season at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium against the best team they will face in the Pirates of East Carolina University.

Playing in Conference USA, the Pirates didn’t get much national TV action and tonight, even though some in the Northeast might yawn at the fact that the game is on ESPNU, the folks around here are excited beyond words. Though they may not fill their 50,000 seat stadium, since it is the middle of the week, a crowd of 45,000 is expected in a place they call Rowdy Dowdy for a reason.

But the hostile environment is not the biggest challenge that faces the Huskies tonight. No,that challenge will be staring across the line at them. East Carolina is ranked 18th in the country for a reason. The Pirates have one of the most prolific offenses in the country, led by their outstanding quarterback Shane Carden. He has re-written the ECU record book for passing stats and this year is completing 66% of his passes. He has one of the best wide outs in the country in Justin Hardy and a running back in Breon Allen who is second in the country in yard per carry at 8.3.

The Pirates don’t just play on one side of the ball. Their defense leads the AAC in rushing defense, giving up barely over 100 per game. And their line-backing corps, led by the awesomely named Zeek Bigger and Montese Overton are as good a group as the Huskies will face all season.

UConn has spent the time since the Tulane game on themselves, meaning working on every component of their skill set. Bob Diaco admits that in the stage of development that the Huskies are in, they can’t be so concerned about every nuance of the opponent. That’s not to say that the Huskies haven’t prepared for the Pirates tendencies and strengths , but it’s not the priority right now.

To have a chance tonight, UConn needs to play the perfect game, no turnovers, capitalize on opportunities and control the football. It’s a herculean task on the road but one the Huskies are anxious to undertake.

Pre game with Bob Joyce is at 5:30 . Hope you can join us