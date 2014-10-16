The Women’s Beat with Bob Joyce – Welcome Back !

Well. here we go again..Practice has begun in Storrs as Geno Auriemma, along with Chris Dailey embark on their 30th journey with the monster they’ve created in UConn Women’s Basketball…It’s crazy to think that IF their team should THREE-peat again, it’ll mean they’ve won a third of the National Championships since arriving…Of course it would be 10 titles in 20 years too….(That does sound better doesn’t it ?)

So as First Night approaches, let’s take a look at what this team looks like for the 2014-15 season…Question 1 – How will the offense look without Stephanie Dolson running the show ? That does sound strange doesn’t it ? Well considering she had back to back 100+ assist seasons as a post player, it makes sense…In the half court offense, everything went thru her. I’m sure that won’t be the case this season as Kia Stokes isn’t that type of player…But with Moriah Jefferson at the helm dishing the ball to the likes of Breanna Stewart, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, Kia Stokes and a talented group of freshmen…Whatever style the Huskies play, they’ll be fine..

Question 2 – How deoes Moriah Jeffersonimprove off last season ? She had a breakout year as a Sophomore.. She’s an All America in waiting this season. And after doubling or even tripling some her numbers from Freshman year, she could be your Lieberman Award Winner the next two seasons…And we haven’t even mentioned how she took over for Kelly Faris as THE defensive stopper on the perimeter.

Question 3 – The Post ? Kia Stokes is the lone true post player..But we know Stewie is capable playing in the paint and what we saw from KML in the NCAA Tournament says a lot of what she can do..She’s also in the best shape of her career. And with the strengths of those two, they can get to the Free Throw Line…And we know what they can do there..Oh yeah, that senior KML should break the school record for 3 pointers made this season as well…

Question 4 – The return of Morgan Tuck. We’ve seen what she can do..But inside and out…Now the BIG question..Can she stay healthy ? After missing 95% of the season with knee problems, Morgan is ready and chomping at the bit to prove she can contribute on a regular basis. And now, she has three more years to prove it. She’s a All American type player who is ready to prove herself.

Question 5 – How much better can Breanna Stewart be ? This young lady broke Maya Moore’s sophomore scoring record. That’s an attention grabber not to mention her back to back Final Four MOP’s..And the two bonded on the U.S. National Team..She wants to get better creating off the dribble, And her time with the National Team playing with the best of the best will only make her a better player..She got a great education with the National Team. She wants to win four National Championships. While she is humble, she has the drive to get this done..

Sure, the freshman class will get plenty of attention. And Kia Nurse’s time with the Canadian National Team puts her ahead of the others. Maybe even a spot in the starting lineup when the season begins….Or has Saniya Chong done enough in since April to earn that 2nd guard spot ? Time will tell…

Hope you join us for First Night Friday from 3-7pm…where you can win a chance to see the Huskies play in Florida..Stop by and say hi🙂