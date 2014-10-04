Sports Concussions, Football And Beyond

Head injuries and football in particular are hot topics again, after yet another death on the gridiron. Three recent deaths on the football field, and an apparent injury suffered by the quarterback of the University of Michigan, has refueled the debate about when it’s time to pull an athlete from the action.

Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher, an associate professor of neurology and director of the University of Michigan’s NeuroSport Program was a guest of Dr. Anthony Alessi on Healthy Rounds Saturday morning, on CBS’s WTIC 1080 News. Kutcher says a concussion is not a life threatening injury, but of course it’s important not to return an athlete to action too soon after being concussed. He explained that a thorough exam must be done to determine a concussion, that stumbling alone does not necessarily mean a player or athlete has been concussed. Kutcher says “there is no obvious in the situation, there other explanations for neurological symptoms.”

Kutcher went on to say diagnosis of a concussion can be difficult at times and that seeing a hit during play and seeing a neurological symptom always should lead to an evaluation, but it does not always lead to a diagnosis of concussion. Off balance, memory issues, communication problems, orientation, how they are thinking — all are reasons for concern and evaluation according to Kutcher.



Ann Karrick, CBS WTIC 1080 News

