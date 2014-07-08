More Than 300 Honored For Help In Aftermath Of Sandy Hook Shootings

By DAVE COLLINS, Associated Press

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut State Police have honored more than 300 people including local and federal law enforcement officers, dispatchers and psychiatrists for their work in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

State police officials handed out awards for outstanding and meritorious service Tuesday at the University of Connecticut’s football stadium in East Hartford.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy thanked and commended the award recipients. He said state, local and federal law enforcement officials as well as people across Connecticut rose to the occasion after the shootings.

State Trooper First Class Matthew Bell was among the first police officers to enter the school and saw the horror. He says receiving an award was an honor, but he’s always been more concerned about the well-being of the victims’ families.

(© Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

List of honorees, courtesy Connecticut State Police:

First Responders (State Police and Local Police)

Lt. Michael Hofbauer

Lt. Michael Perry

M/Sgt. Michael Davis

Sgt. William Cario

Sgt. Joseph Salmeri

Sgt. Michael O’Donnell

Sgt. Adam Wagnblas

Sgt. Joseph Roden

TFC Christopher Kick

TFC John McGeever

TFC Edward Benecchi

TFC Dennis Keane

TFC William Blumenthal

TFC Anthony Cipriano

TFC Josef Duva

TFC Carlo Guerra

TFC Ken Cournoyer

Det. Christopher Zullo

Det. Patrick Dragon

Tpr. Laurence Greg

Tpr. Andrew Katrenya

Oxford Officer Luke Ramirez

Sgt. Thomas Bennett

Det. Brian Marino

Det. Janice Warkoski

TFC Matthew Bell

New Milford Police Det. Scott Flockhart

Newtown Police Officer Thomas Bean

Wolcott Police Officer Leonard Greene

Brookfield Police Officer Jared Turner

State Police Emergency Services Unit

Capt. Louis J. Fusaro

M/Sgt. Christopher McCarthy

Sgt. Raoul Palen

Sgt. Christopher Bartolotta

Sgt. Michael Alogna

Sgt. Chick Bistany

Sgt. Patrick Cauley

Sgt. Jeffrey Dubuc

Sgt. Kenneth Albert

Sgt. Shawn Corey

Sgt. Eric Murray

Sgt. Joseph Mercer

Sgt. James Kodzis

Sgt. Robert Girard

TFC Michael Avery

TFC Mark Wyler

TFC Eric Basak

TFC Arthur Derderian

TFC Brian Faughnan

TFC Chad Gomez

TFC Christopher Lunz

TFC Robert Maynard

TFC Steven Rief

TFC Daniel McCarthy

TFC William Rochette

TFC Joseph Voket

TFC David Luke

TFC David Lavoie

TFC James O’Donnell

TFC Richard Oenning

TFC Kevin Cook

TFC Steven Chapman

Tpr. Jeffrey Poach

Tpr. Michael Beauton

Tpr. Collin Konow

Tpr. Carson Konow

Sgt. Stephen Ostroski

TFC Scott Crevier

Dr. Richard Kamin

Major Crime Detectives (State Police, FBI and Newtown PD)

Lt. David DelVecchia

Lt. William Baldwin

Sgt. James Thomas

Sgt. Josh Pattberg

Sgt. Eric Dency

Sgt. Jeffrey Covello

Sgt. William Telford

Det. Karoline Keith

Det. Arthur Walkley

Det. Daniel Sliby

Det. Michael Tranquillo

Det. Steven Rupsis

Det. Raymond Insalaco

Det. Rachael VanNess

Det. Daniel Jewiss

Det. Michael Mudry

Det. Alison Peters

Det. Michael Downs

Det. Frank Mugavin

Det. Christopher Fongemie

Det. Matthew Greenstein

Det. Matthew Gunsalus

Det. Patrick Meehan

Det. Peter Farr

TFC Kenneth Dillon

TFC Anthony Cretella

TFC Joseph Russo

TFC James Foley

TFC Mark Pereira

FBI Special Agent Samuel Dispasquale

FBI Special Agent Lisa Skelly-Byrnes

FBI Special Agent Michael Zuk

Newtown Police Officer Jeffrey Silver

Sgt. John Turner

Sgt. Joseph Quilty

Sgt. Kevin Stratton

Det. Michael Fitzsimons

Det. Richard Covello

Det. Peter Pinelli

Det. Marc Grandpre

Det. Thomas Kiely

Det. Christopher Allegro

Det. John Kimball

Det. William Flynn

Det. Joseph Bukowski

Det. Paul Lukienchuk

Det. Jeremy Combes

Det. Andre Roy

Det. Patrick Dwyer

Det. Vincent Gogluicci

Det. James Nolting

Det. John McDonald

Det. Shawn Sequeira

Det. Kevin Slonski

Det. Scott Wisner

Det. Tanya Compagnone

Det. Matthew LaCluyze

Det. James McGlynn

Det. Daniel Cargill

Det. Jeffrey Payette

Det. Priscilla Vining

Det. David Lamoureux

Det. Keith Hoyt

Det. Ryan Luther

Det. Brian Connolly

Det. Daniel DeJesus

Families Liaison Officers

M/Sgt. Kevin Mingo

Sgt. David Wagner

Weston Police Sgt. Patrick Daubert

Weston Police Sgt. Matthew Brodacki

Det. Brian Marino

Det. Janice Warkoski

TFC Jason Cassavecchia

TFC Gregory Trahan

TFC Robert Evangelista

TFC Catherine Taylor

TFC Edward Anuszewski Jr.

TFC Timothy Lehane Jr.

TFC Thomas Macholl

TFC Orlando Mo

TFC David Merriam

TFC Paul Macisco

TFC Dennis Keane

TFC Robert Maurice

Tpr. Adam McOmber

Tpr. Corey Clabby

Tpr. Scott Blair

Tpr. Dawn Taylor

Tpr. Sean Hickey

Tpr. Tamia Tucker

Tpr. Catherine Koeppel

Tpr. Gerard Joyal

Tpr. Joshua Sawyer

Tpr. Jessica Colburn

Tpr. Johnathan Kauffman

Tpr. Nicole Vallieres

Tpr. Edmund Vayan Jr.

Tpr. Michael Burke

Redding Police Officer Jason Heibeck

Shelton Police Officer Michael McPadden

Redding Police Officer Anthony Signore

TFC Walter Greene

TFC Dean Aresco

Peer Support Group (State Police and DESPP Civilians)

Sgt. Troy Anderson

Sgt. William Bundy

Sgt. Matthew Garcia

Sgt. Chris Ganzer

Sgt. Karen Gabianelli

Det. Daniel Crowley

Det. Kathleen Henry

Det. Adam Rosenberg

Rev. Dr. Paul Krampitz

Rev. Dana Hallenbeck

Rev. Edward Goetz

Fr. Michael Dolan

Dr. Mark Hall

Dr. Robin Grant-Hall

Phyllis Pavlik, LCSW

Dr. Anne Balboni

Law Enforcement Support Personnel (State Police Troopers & Dispatchers, FBI, paramedics)

M/Sgt. Kevin Rafferty OS

Sgt. Michael Roach

TFC Timothy Loomis

TFC Richard Binkowski

Sgt. Seth Mancini

Dispatcher Betsy Brennan

Dispatcher Mark Nadeau

Dispatcher Karen Laprade

Dispatcher Ryan Rigon

Dispatcher John Gebauer

Dispatcher Cynthia Dielemans

Lt. Sean Cox OS

Sgt. Dwight Washington

Sgt. Steven Zonghetti

Det. Richard Garcia

Det. Steven Bellandese

Det. Adam Brown

Det. Ian Nicholson

Det. Veronica Carpenter

Det. Gary Williams

Det. Andrea O’Donnell

Det. Gary Perry

Det. Daniel Rybacki

Det. Steven Orlowski

Det. Myles Ginley

Trooper Michael Prescott

Trooper William Ortiz

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kevin Kline

FBI Special Agent Thomas F. Veivia

FBI Special Agent Gary Sanford

FBI Special Agent Jon Lauria

FBI Special Agent Jeffery Kuroughlian

FBI Special Agent William Aldenberg

FBI Special Agent Mark Lauer

FBI Special Agent Ian Kaufmann

FBI Special Agent John Sullivan

FBI Victim Specialist Ashley Hall

Paramedic Bernie Meehan

Paramedic John Reed

Paramedic Matthew Cassavechia

Civilian and Law Enforcement Support (administrative support, CT Telecommunication System, civilian and sworn personnel from the six divisions of DESPP and municipal police)

Linda Rosa

Paul Zito

Scott Wright

Mike Varney

Warren Lundquist

Matt Valleau

Mark Mattson

Robert Boudreau

Christine Plourde

DEMHS Regional Coordinator Thomas Vannini

DEMHS Regional Coordinator John. B. Field, Jr.

DEMHS Regional Coordinator Robert F. Kenny

POST Training Officer Karen Boisvert

POST Training Officer Geoffrey Anderson

State Fire Administrator Jeffrey Morrissette

State Fire Plan Administrator William Higgins

Mill Plain Fire Chief Dennis Ring

Westport Assistant Chief Michael Kronick

Greenwich EMD Daniel Warzoha

Dr. Guy Vallaro, Director, Scientific Services

Deputy Director of Identification Robert O’Brien

Forensic Examiner Lucinda Lopes-Phelan

Forensic Examiner James Stephenson

Forensic Examiner Rachel Maloney

Forensic Examiner Joseph Weronik

Sgt. Richard Alexandre

Forensic Examiner Eric Carita

Forensic Examiner Kevin Parisi

Forensic Examiner Cheryl Civitello Carreiro

Forensic Examiner Liz Sautter

Forensic Examiner Nick Juliano

Forensic Examiner Paul Penders

Det. Bryan Ferrucci

Det. George Jupin

IT Analyst Joseph Ament

Admin. Asst. Sandra Baker

Attorney Brenda Bergeron

Det. Francis Budwitz

Det. Andrew Burke

Area Coordinator Michael Caplet

Trainer Robert Christ

Hartford Police Det. Steve Citta

Program Supervisor Dana Conover

GIS Coordinator Dan Czaja

Legislative Program Mgr. Scott Devico

Program Specialist Robert Drozynski

Program Specialist Gemma Fabris

DOC Lt. Julie Gasiorek

Lt. Arthur Goodale

Det. Michael Grieder

Emer. Telecomm. Mgr. John Gustafson

Emer. Mgmt. Director William Hackett

Urban S&R Coordinator William Higgins

Intelligence Officer Mark Housley

Det. Michael Kowal

Exec. Sec. Yvonne Lewis

Fairfield PD Det. Kevin McPadden

Waterford PD Patrol First Class Richard Morgan

Intelligence Analyst Brett Paradis

Intelligence Officer Peter Payson

Program Specialist Emily Pysh

Det. Matt Reilly

Trainer Thomas Romano

Sgt. Kenneth Rigney

IT Services Director Jason Rosa

Sgt. Luis Rosa

Trainer Gary Ruggiero

Trainer Robert Scata

Dep. Comm. William Shea

Program Supervisor Cynthia Tangney

Admin. Asst. Lee Toffey

Program Specialist Brian Toolan

Mgr. Operations, Exercise & Training John Warren

IT Analyst Marshall Weaver

State Police Command Staff

Col. Danny Stebbins

Lt. Colonel Robert Corona

Major Butch Hyatt

Major Brian McLean

Major Brian Meraviglia

Major William Podgorski

Capt. Dale Hourigan

Capt. Thomas Begert

Capt. Edwin Henion

Lt. Mark Cassista

Lt. Mark Sticca

Lt. J. Paul Vance

Lt. Michael Jagoda

Lt. Anthony Schirillo

Sgt. Robert Palmer

Sgt. Paul Hufcut

TFC Kelly Grant