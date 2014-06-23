Rare Ferrari Crashes On I-95

June 23, 2014 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Ferrari Enzo, I-95, MIchael Fux, Stamford
GENEVE, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 6: The Ferrari Enzo is displayed at the Geneve 73th International Motor Show on March 6, 2003 in Geneve, Switzerland. More than 40 cars will be on debut at the Geneve 73th International Motor Show showcasing the latest designs and future concepts from the world's leading Automotive companies. (Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images)
The Ferrari Enzo is displayed at the Geneve 73th International Motor Show on March 6, 2003 in Geneve, Switzerland. (Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images)

A rare Ferrari Enzo was badly damaged in a crash on I-95 in Stamford today.

State Police Lieutenant Paul Vance says the sports car fish-tailed on a highway entrance ramp.

“It had an extensive amount of damage, having struck a bridge wall, a jersey barrier, and coming to an uncontrolled stop in the travel portion of the roadway,” said State Police Lieutenant Paul Vance.

A 2003 Ferrari Enzo can sell for as much as $1.8-million, according to NADA guides. It has a top speed of more than 2-hundred miles an hour.

The man behind the wheel, 40-year-old Leonardo Garcia of New Rochelle, New York was charged with failing to drive in an established lane.

A state police report lists the owner as Michael Fux.  Fux founded and sold Sleep Innovations, a company that makes memory foam bedding. He is an avid car collector.

