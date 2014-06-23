Rare Ferrari Crashes On I-95

A rare Ferrari Enzo was badly damaged in a crash on I-95 in Stamford today.
State Police Lieutenant Paul Vance says the sports car fish-tailed on a highway entrance ramp.
“It had an extensive amount of damage, having struck a bridge wall, a jersey barrier, and coming to an uncontrolled stop in the travel portion of the roadway,” said State Police Lieutenant Paul Vance.
A 2003 Ferrari Enzo can sell for as much as $1.8-million, according to NADA guides. It has a top speed of more than 2-hundred miles an hour.
The man behind the wheel, 40-year-old Leonardo Garcia of New Rochelle, New York was charged with failing to drive in an established lane.
A state police report lists the owner as Michael Fux. Fux founded and sold Sleep Innovations, a company that makes memory foam bedding. He is an avid car collector.
