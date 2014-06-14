Hahn Gets 1st Win, Padres Stop 5-game Skid, Top Mets

By: Ben Walker

NEW YORK (AP) Jesse Hahn earned his first big league victory, pitching one-hit ball for six innings and contributing an RBI single as the San Diego Padres stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the New York Mets 5-0.

Hahn combined with the San Diego bullpen on a two-hitter. The Mets managed Ruben Tejada’s infield hit leading off the first and Lucas Duda’s bloop single down the left field line in the ninth.

Hahn (1-1) worked six innings and relievers Dale Thayer, Joaquin Benoit and Huston Street each went an inning. Called up from Double-A to make his second appearance in the majors, Hahn also contributed an RBI single.

Hahn struck out seven and walked three. The 24-year-old righty escaped his biggest jam by fanning Matt den Dekker with the bases loaded to end the fourth.

At 6-foot-5 with socks pulled nearly up to his knees, Hahn won in front of his parents and friends from Groton, Connecticut, where his high school teammate was injured Mets ace Matt Harvey. Hahn missed the 2011 season after having Tommy John surgery, and Harvey watched from the dugout while he rehabs from the same procedure.

Hahn made his major league debut June 3 against Pittsburgh, and was chased after giving up two home runs in 3 2-3 innings. This time, Hahn was effective with his arm and bat.

Hahn blooped an opposite-field single to right with two outs in the fourth for his first pro hit. Cameron Maybin easily scored on the single, and was trotting back to the dugout when plate umpire Dan Bellino flipped him Hahn’s souvenir.

Maybin later showed off some alert baserunning, winding up all the way at third on an infield grounder. Yonder Alonso broke from third on the bouncer and eventually was tagged out, but he prolonged the rundown long enough to allow Maybin to keep running.

Chase Headley hit a solo homer, an RBI single and scored twice. Alonso hit two doubles.

Zack Wheeler (2-7) remained winless in eight home starts since last August. He’s averaging an NL-high 18 pitches per inning, and threw 100 in five busy innings.

San Diego began the day last in the majors in batting average and runs, and just three starters were hitting over .215.

The Padres totaled seven runs during their recent skid. This was the first time in 14 games they scored more than four runs in a game.

NOTES: Hahn was promoted from Double-A San Antonio and LHP Troy Patton was put on the DL. … Padres RF Will Venable made a diving catch on Duda’s sinking liner to end the first with runners at the corners. … The Mets’ Chris Young struck out four times. … San Diego RHP Ian Kennedy (5-7, 3.63) faces RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (3-0, 2.95) in Sunday’s series finale. … Rapper 50 Cent had a concert scheduled at Citi Field after the game. Last month, the lefty threw out the first pitch before a Mets game and his toss sailed far, far wide of the plate and wound up on blooper reels. There were plenty of wrappers on the field during the game, too, blown around by gusting winds. … Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona presented Army Lt. Col. Thomas Sullivan with a flag that was flown over Citi Field during an on-field ceremony in the middle of the third inning.