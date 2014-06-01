New Haven Man Dies In New York Accident

MALTA, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a 51-year-old Connecticut man has died after a highway accident in the Saratoga County town of Malta.

Troopers say Gerard Spadory of North Haven, Conn., had pulled over his Acura on the shoulder of Route 9 and attempted to make a U-turn across the highway. His car was struck in the driver’s side by a Dodge pickup truck.

Spadory was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 24-year-old Stephen Hammond of Malta, was transported to a Saratoga hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three passengers in the Acura were also taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.