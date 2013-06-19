Hyundai Grants $75,000 To Children’s Medical Center

June 19, 2013 11:00 AM
Hartford’s Connecticut Children’s Medical Center received a grant Wednesday in recognition of strides made in the field of children’s cancer.

Hyundai’s Hope On Wheels organization presented a $75,000 Hyundai Scholar Grant to Dr. Kerry Moss for her work on building a new Palliative Care Program to alleviate the pain of patients in the Division of Hematology/Oncology.

The money was presented in a Handprint Ceremony held Wednesday morning at Children’s Medical Center. At the ceremony, children battling cancer decorated a white Hyundai Sante Fe Sport with colorful paint handprints.

Hope On Wheels is a non-profit organization through Hyundai Motor America that focuses on providing funds to hospitals across the United States in hopes of finding a cure for childhood cancer. By the end of 2013, Hope On Wheels will have donated over $72 million to pediatric cancer and research programs–$530,000 of which has gone to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Hope On Wheels is on course to donate a total of $14 million to children’s hospitals nationwide this year.

