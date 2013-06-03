Teen Identified in Fatal Waterfall Accident

GRANBY, Conn. (AP) _ State officials have identified a 15-year-old girl who died after falling onto some rocks at a waterfall in Granby.
Police with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Monday that the fall victim was Amanda Monington of Marlborough.
Officers say Monington was at a waterfall at Enders State Forest in Granby on Saturday evening when she fell about 15 to 20 feet. Rescue crews used a basket and ropes to lift her from the scene and took her by helicopter to Hartford Hospital, where she died Sunday morning.
The DEEP’s environmental conservation police are investigating the girl’s death. It’s not clear why she fell.
One Comment
my daughter 😦