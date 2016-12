Newtown Bill Being Crafted in Secret

A bill is being crafted in secret, according to the Hartford Courant, that would affect information connected to the Newtown shooting investigation. WTIC’s Michael Guerrera reports…

IN AN UNORTHODOX MANNER, STAFF MEMBERS FROM THE STATE’S TOP PROSECUTOR AND GOVERNOR DANNEL MALLOY’S OFFICE MET WITH LAWMAKERS TO PUT TOGETHER LEGISLATION THAT WOULD ALLOW RECORDS LINKED TO THE NEWTOWN INVESTIGATION LIKE 9-1-1 CALLS, VICTIM PHOTOS AND POSSIBLY MORE TO BE WITHHELD FROM THE PUBLIC…THE LEGISLATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IN THE FORM OF A SPECIAL ACT RELATED SOLELY TO THE NEWTOWN SITUATION AND NOT A BLANKET AMENDMENT TO THE FREEDOM OF INFORMATION ACT…A REPORT ON THE NEWTOWN INVESTIGATION IS EXPECTED FROM STATE POLICE IN JUNE.