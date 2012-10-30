Conn. Homeowners Find Destruction In Sandy’s Wake

By JOHN CHRISTOFFERSEN

Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ Retreating floodwaters revealed widespread damage to homes along Connecticut’s shoreline Tuesday as the focus shifted to recovery from a massive, hybrid storm that killed three people in the state and knocked out power to more than 600,000 customers.

Cities and towns were waiting for the water to recede enough to take a full accounting of the destruction, but officials said it appeared to be worse than the battering that waterfront communities took last year from the remnants of Hurricane Irene.

In Fairfield, flooding prevented some homeowners from even getting to their homes near the beach. People were getting around by kayaks and canoes in the neighborhood, which was buzzing with the sound of pumps taking water out of houses.

“The uncertainty is the worst,” said Jessica Levitt, who was told it could be a week before she can enter her house. “Even if we had damage, you just want to be able to do something. We can’t even get started.”

The storm caused irreparable damage to a half-dozen homes in East Haven, a shoreline city that lost more than two dozen houses last year when Irene hit the shoreline as a tropical storm. Fairfield First Selectman Michael Tetreau said five or six homes were destroyed.

In Milford, where a survey of damage was interrupted by a midday high tide that forced road closures, fire Capt. Thomas Thornberg said the tidal surge caused serious structural damage to more than 30 houses.

Scott DeVico, a spokesman for the state Department of Emergency Services & Public Protection, said first responders were still trying to reach the hardest-hit areas and had no figures for overall damage.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration for Connecticut’s four shoreline counties, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said.

Sandy, which had been a hurricane, raked the Connecticut shoreline Monday with winds gusting up to 80 mph as it plowed ashore in New Jersey and combined with a wintry system from the west and cold air from the Arctic. The wind, combined with a storm surge swollen by a full moon, proved a devastating combination.

“We have flood waters in different areas anywhere from a foot to two feet above Irene,” said East Haven Mayor Joseph Maturo. “What we didn’t have that we did have in Irene, we didn’t have the high winds blowing the big waves into the buildings.”

Tetreau said the surge of seawater that drove some homes into an inlet off of Fairfield Beach Road was unlike anything seen by residents today.

“We’re going all the way back to 1938 to reference a storm like this,” Tetreau said.

Still, many in Connecticut were grateful the storm did not deliver a bigger blow, considering the havoc it wrought in New York City and New Jersey.

“I feel like we are blessed,” said Bertha Weismann, who had flooding at her garage in Bridgeport. “It could have been worse.”

The three Connecticut deaths blamed on Sandy include an Easton firefighter, killed when his truck was hit by a tree Monday evening.

A 90-year old Mansfield woman, Olga Raymond, was killed and two family members were seriously injured when a tree fell on them Monday. The family had lost power and was trying to go to the home of a neighbor who still had electricity, said state police Lt. J. Paul Vance.

On Tuesday the Coast Guard said Milford police recovered the body of Brian Bakunas, 34, who jumped from a pier Monday evening and was last seen swimming in heavy surf.

In southeastern Connecticut, which was hit with some of the strongest winds, huge trees were toppled over onto homes in New London and police were directing traffic because of outages affecting traffic lights. In Stonington harbor, a 45-foot sailboat was aground on rocks, tilting to its side.

Andy Jepsen, who has lived in New London since the 1980s, said as he raked debris from his yard that he could not remember a worse storm. He said he was grateful he was spared worse damage. He joked that he had water-front property for a few hours when seawater crested a wall on his neighbor’s property.

“I feel very lucky,” he said.

Associated Press writers Pat Eaton-Robb and Michael Melia in Hartford and Susan Haigh in New London contributed to this report.

(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)