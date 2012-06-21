Man Trapped Under Riding Lawnmower

June 21, 2012 6:15 PM
Fairfield, lawnmower mishap

A man was injured when a riding lawnmower toppled over on him today in Fairfield.

Fairfield firefighters say the worker was mowing the grass in the rear yard of a home on Harbor Road, when the lawn tractor began to slide backwards, down a steep part of the yard.

The riding mower went over a retaining wall, and landed on top of the man.

A co-worker helped to get the man out from underneath the mower, and emergency crews were called.

The man was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment.

